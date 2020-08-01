ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police are looking for a man who allegedly shot a dog before pointing his gun at officers early Saturday morning in Country Club Hills.
According to police officials, a Country Club Hills PD officer heard shots near Carl Avenue and West Florissant, and saw a man wearing dark clothes with a gun in his hand.
The officer, who is 64 with 40 years experience, reportedly told the man to drop his gun.
The man instead pointed it at the officer, according to police.
When the officer fired his weapon at the suspect, he dropped the gun and ran away. Police do not know if the officer hit him with his shot, but recovered the suspect's gun at the scene.
After investigating the nearby area, officers determined the suspect had been attacked by a dog on a nearby property and had shot the dog.
The dog was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, and police are continuing to search for the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators or call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477).
