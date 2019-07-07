CASEYVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Police in Caseyville for asking for help identifying a suspect believed to have battered a gas station clerk during a theft early Sunday morning.
According to authorities, the suspect, who is believed to be under 21 years old, stole items from the BP at 2 Rauckman Drive around 4:25 a.m. When confronted by the clerk, the suspect allegedly beat the employee.
The suspect was the front seat passenger in a red Ford Escape that was being driven by a woman he was seen with inside the store, according to police.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect or woman he was with is urged to contact police at 618-344-2151 ext. 142 or call Cencom Dispatch at 618-825-2681.
The suspect allegedly battered an employee at a BP in Caseyville Sunday morning.
