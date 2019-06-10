FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police are looking for a suspect, and a woman they are calling a “person of interest” in connection with a bank robbery that happened in Ferguson Monday.
Police say the woman entered Central Bank in the 10000 block of West Florissant Road around 1:15 p.m., approached the brochure display and then left.
A short time later, the suspect walked in, went up to counter and handed the teller a note that said, “Do what he says, and you will not get hurt.”
The teller complied, and the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. No weapon was displayed. Nobody was injured.
Police describe the suspect as white man, 5’10”, weighing 150-180 pounds. He was wearing a tan hat, sunglasses, a green long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans.
The person of interest is described as a white woman, 5’4”-5’6”, weighing 100-120 pounds. She was seen wearing a grey jersey with “D-Ross” on the back.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Ferguson police at 314-522-3100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.