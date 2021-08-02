FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Ferguson Monday afternoon.
A man was was found shot in a parking lot of Family Dollar in the 1110 block of N. Florissant Road just before 3:30 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Police believe the suspect and victim got into an argument before the suspect opened fire.
Police say the suspect fled the scene in an older model gold Chevrolet Impala. A surveillance photo of him has been released. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.