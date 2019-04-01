Serial Jefferson Co. burglar 2
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Authorities in Jefferson County are searching for someone who they say is a serial burglar.

Detectives report that he’s been involved in several business burglaries including the most recent one, which happened at Home Service Oil in Barnhart.

Police say he is responsible for burglarizing businesses in House Springs, Otto and High Ridge.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.

