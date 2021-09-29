ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The search is on for a possible body in the Mississippi River in St. Louis.
St. Louis Fire Department Captain Garon Mosby told News 4 someone reported seeing a person on tubbing that was attached to something in the river Tuesday night. Searchers were able to find the contraption but did not locate a person.
The search was called out after daylight ran out Tuesday and resumed Wednesday morning near South Broadway and Bates.
