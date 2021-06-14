CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Deputies in Crawford County, Mo are searching for two persons of interest in connection with a missing person case they are describing as “suspicious.”
Police are looking for 20-year-old Beau Dyer and 50-year-old Eric Ray. Authorities believe they are connected to the disappearance of Albert Terry Barton, 20. Barton was last seen by relatives on June 6. He is described as 5’7”, weighing 145 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
Dyer is described as 5’4”, weighing 150 pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes and a scar on her nose. Ray is described as 5’10”, weighing 165 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and tattoo on his back that says “RAY.” The two may be driving a black 2010 Ford Escape with Missouri license plate number ZF8-Z8R or TD6-G2E. Both were last seen on Thursday but did not report to work.
Both Baton and Dyer have been entered into the national database as missing persons. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Barton, Dyer or Ray is asked to call the Crawford County Sheriff at 573-775-4911.
