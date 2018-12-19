ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police are asking the public to help find a North County woman last seen on November 7.
Renee Withers was last seen in the 10500 block of Duck Drive n North County.
Police said Withers has several medical diagnoses requiring medication she does not have with her.
Withers has no history of leaving and has had regular contact with her family prior to her disappearance.
If you have any information, call Detective Taylor at 314-615-5391.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.