TRENTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Police are searching for a missing 32-year-old woman from Trenton, Illinois.
Alyssa Leyden was last seen by her parents in Trenton on April 8 wearing black Capri pants, a black shirt and black hoodie.
Police say she is known to frequent parts of the Metro East including Belleville, Caseyville, Collinsville, Freeburg, New Athens and O’Fallon.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Trenton police at (618) 224-9226.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.