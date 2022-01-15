Search on for missing woman last seen in North City

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Police are looking for a missing 38-year-old woman who was last seen at a friend's house in North County Saturday morning.
Authorities are searching for April Muckerman. She was last seen leaving a friend's house in the 200 block of Northport Hills around 7:00 a.m. She left her purse and belongings behind, which includes needed medication for a medical condition.
She is described as 4'11", weighing 115 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with a blue t-shirt underneath and black leggings.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210.
