WILDWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Police are looking for a missing Wildwood, Mo. man who they say has a reduced brain capacity due to a traumatic brain injury.
The search is on for 25-year-old Jonathan McLain. He is described as 5'10", weighing 170 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. Police believe he left his home in the 19100 block of Turkey Trail Drive naked on Sunday evening and was later seen walking into the woods near the Hayfield Meadow Drive and Wild Horse Creek Road.
Anyone with information his whereabouts is asked to call police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.