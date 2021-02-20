NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Police are searching for a missing 18-year-old from North County who they say has a diminished mental capacity.
The search is on for Deashaun Mann. He was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning in the 1800 block of Chateau Du Mont Drive, which is in unincorporated St. Louis County, north of Florissant. He described as 5’6”, weighing 140 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a black mask, black jacket and black shoes.
Authorities say he could possibly be endangered. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 636-529-8210 or by dialing 911.
