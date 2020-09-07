SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOV.com) - An Endangered Missing Person Advisory has been issued for a 69-year-old Swansea, Illinois man.
Police say Willie Tanner was last seen in the 3900 block of Sullivan Drive in Swansea around 7:30 a.m. Monday. He has a condition that places him in danger.
He is described as 6'3", weighing 150 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Swansea police at 618-233-8114.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.