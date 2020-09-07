SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOV.com) - An Endangered Missing Person Advisory has been issued for a 69-year-old Swansea, Illinois man.
Police say Willie Tanner was last seen at the Cambridge House of Swansea, an assisted living facility in the 3900 block of Sullivan Drive around 7:30 a.m. Monday. He suffers from dementia.
He is described as 6'3", weighing 150 pounds, with salt and pepper hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan "flat or newsboy" hat and black pointed shined shoes. Police believe he may also be wearing slacks and polo short.
He has a phone but it is not turned on. Police believe he may be headed to East St. Louis.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Swansea police at 618-233-8114.
