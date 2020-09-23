ST CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - An Endangered Silver Advisory has been issued for 78-year-old St. Charles County man with dementia.
Police are looking for Willie L. Terry. He was reported missing from his home on Precious Stone Drive around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
He was last seen driving a black 2002 Buick Park Avenue with Missouri license plate number SB4-A9B. Police say he left home saying he was going to work. He last worked at Boeing in Hazelwood, but retired 20 years ago.
He is described as 5'9", weighing 200 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.
