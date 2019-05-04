SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A search is underway after a South County woman went missing Saturday afternoon.
Police said 23-year-old Amanda Gannon was last seen leaving Mercy Hospital South at 10010 Kennerly Rd. at 1:35 p.m. after making suicidal attempts.
Gannon is white, 5'6", 125 lbs with blonde hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a grey tank top, blue jeans, black and gray socks, no shoes and carrying a green bag.
Police said Gannon has a medical condition and is currently off her medication.
Have you seen Gannon? Call 911 immediately or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8225.
