Search on for missing South County teen with Autism

SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Police are searching for a non-verbal teen with Autism who was reported missing in South County Monday evening.
An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for Jeffrey Tran, 16. Police say he left his home in 8000 block of Mackenzie Road around 7:40 p.m. and went to a nearby business.
He is described as 5'10", weighing 190 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a fair complexation. He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt, red jacket and black Adidas pants.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to dial 911.
