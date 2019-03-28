SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – An Endangered Silver Advisory has been issued for an 85-year-old man who was reported missing Thursday afternoon.
Police are looking for Richard Garcia, who they say was reported missing from the 3700 block of White Bark Ct. in South County around 12:30 p.m.
Authorities say he left his home and was going to an unknown location. Around 4:00 p.m., police he left a voice mail with his family saying he was lost.
He is described as a white male, 5’11”, with grey hair, brown eyes and a fair complexion. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with red sleeves and jeans.
He was driving a gray 2009 Toyota Camry with Missouri license plate number ML6-R7N.
Police say he has memory issues.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.