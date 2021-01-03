RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - An Endangered Silver Advisory has been issued for a missing Richmond Heights man who has Alzheimer's Disease and dementia.
Police are looking for 64-year-old Kevin Albrecht. He is described as 5'7", weighing 125 pounds, with blonde or gray hair, and blue eyes, a slim build and is missing an upper front and lower front tooth.
He was reported missing by his wife after she came home early Sunday morning. Police say his phone was last pinged to Rolla, Mo.
He was last seen at his home on Arthur Ave in a white 2016 Nissan Rogue, with temporary Missouri license plates, featuring # 04K-JNT.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call police.
