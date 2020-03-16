O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - O'Fallon, Mo. police are searching for a missing man who they say may be having medical problems.
Authorities are searching for 27-year-old Kyle Wilson, who lives in O'Fallon. Police say he went missing from his workplace in Berkeley, Mo. around 2 a.m. Monday.
He was last in contact with his wife around 5:30 a.m. and was believed to be in area of Grand Ave. at that time. Police say he may not remember who or where he is and does not have his medication.
He is described as a black male, 5’08”, 160lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.
was last seen driving a 2016 Mazda CX5, with license plate PN8-Z9U.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts, is asked to call police right away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.