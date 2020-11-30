NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl from North County who has been missing since Friday.
Zachariah Issac was last seen leaving her family's home in the 4100 block of Appleberry on Friday. Police believe she left with a man who is a family acquaintance.
She is described as 5'4", weighing 154 pounds, with long black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket with blue leggings with multiple colors.
Police believe she and the family friend may be going to Florida. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to police.
