MISSING: Zachariah Issac
St. Louis County Police Department

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl from North County who has been missing since Friday.

Zachariah Issac was last seen leaving her family's home in the 4100 block of Appleberry on Friday. Police believe she left with a man who is a family acquaintance.

She is described as 5'4", weighing 154 pounds, with long black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket with blue leggings with multiple colors.

Police believe she and the family friend may be going to Florida. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to police.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

KMOV News is the only app you need for the latest news and sports headlines as well as geo-targeted weather and traffic. Download the app here to get the latest updates.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.