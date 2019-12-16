NORMANDY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An Endangered Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 85-year-old North County man who has dementia.
Police are looking for Clarence Young. They say he was last seen by his daughter near North Hills Drive and Forest View Drive around 9:00 a.m. Monday.
He is described as a black man, 5’10”, weighing 175 pounds, and bald with brown eyes. Police say he was last seen in a dark grey 2009 Mercedes-Benz CLK 350 with Missouri license plate number CEY.
Police say he has gone missing before and was found in Illinois.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Normandy police at 314-565-0586.
