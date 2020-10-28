Madisyn Paige Carrino

TROY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Police in Troy, Illinois are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who has autism. 

Authorities are searching for Madisyn Paige Carrino, who has been missing since just after midnight Saturday. Police say she was last seen at her family’s home on Wood Thrush Street. Others did not know notice she was missing until around noon.

She has no money, cell phone or transportation. Police are also concerned because of the weather.

She is described as 5’11'', weighing 215 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt and blue leggings. Police say she was also last seen with her Xbox.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police.

