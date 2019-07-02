MADISON, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Madison, Illinois police are searching for two missing senior citizens who they say have dementia. Relatives say the two are brother and sister.
Both Bobby McCoy, 72, and Roy Cox, 71, were last seen at 6:30 p.m. Monday in Madison, police say.
McCoy is described as a black female, 5’4”, weighing 132 pounds, and with brown hair and eyes.
Cox is described as a black male, 5’ 5”, weighing 150 pounds, and with black hair and eyes. Police say he is missing one eye.
Police say describe their car as a 2010 Mazda CX7, with Illinois license plate number R915963.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Madison police at 618-876-4300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.