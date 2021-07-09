FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Police are looking for a man who they say went missing in Fairview Heights, Ill. after getting off a Greyhound bus.
The search is on Tyshawn Owens, 25. Police say he left northern Illinois on a Greyhound bus and was headed to Memphis to visit his grandmother. However, Owens called a relative from a business and told them he got off at the wrong stop in St. Louis, and was in Fairview Heights close to the MetroLink stop at Route 161 near St. Clair Avenue. He does not have a cell phone.
He was supposed to arrive in Memphis around 10:30 Thursday morning but called from near the MetroLink station just after 2:20 Thursday afternoon. He is described as 5'1", weighing 170 pounds and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with neon highlights, green shorts, black and white tennis shoes, and carrying an all grey bag. He suffers from mental illness and may be in danger.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Fairview Heights police at 618-489-2100.
