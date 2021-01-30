MASCOUTAH, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Police are searching for a missing man who was last spotted in Mascoutah, Ill. Friday.
The search is on for James Nichols, 37. He was last seen walking west on Illinois Route 177 near Mascoutah High School around 3:00 p.m. Friday.
He is described as 6' with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a brown heavy coat with fur around the hood, blue jeans, black lace up boots, a blue skull cap, and a red or black face mask.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.
