MACOUPIN CO. (KMOV.com) - Police are searching for a missing Macoupin Co. boy who has autism.
The search is on for Isaiah Young, 11, from Wilsonville.
He was last seen wearing a black jacket with green stripes, blue jeans and tennis shoes.
Police say he was last seen heading north from his home.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call police.
