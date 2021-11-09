TROY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Police are looking for a missing Lincoln County, Mo. teen who was last seen leaving for school Tuesday.
The search is on for Taneah Bowdry, 14. Police say she was last seen around 6:40 a.m. leaving for the 9th Grade Center in Moscow Mills, but did not return home.
She is described as 5'4", weighing 138-140 pounds, with black hair worn in a slicked back ponytail with an Afro puff. She was last seen wearing a white and gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to dial 911.
