LAKE SAINT LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a 50-year-old man and his 5-year-old daughter from Lake Saint Louis.
Police are looking for Ricardo Amezcua and his daughter Kayla. Authorities say Amezcua recently picked his daughter up with the permission of her mother in Lake Saint Louis and do not believe Kayla is in danger.
However, police say Amezcua has recently made suicidal statements and said he is going to travel to San Diego. He is armed and assaulted Kayla’s mother when he last saw her.
Police believe the two are in a gray 2015 Honda Civic with Missouri license plate number LA7-K4H, which was last seen on Lake Saint Louis Boulevard headed towards I-70. The car is packed with personal belongings.
Ricardo is described as 5’6”, weighing 189 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a dark t-shirt, jeans and a handgun in a side holster.
Kayla is described as 3’11”, weighing 55 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion. She was last seen wearing an orange t-shirt with a pineapple on the front under a magenta coat, black pants and black tennis shoes.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to dial 911 immediately.
