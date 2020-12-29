FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMVO.com) - An Endangered Silver Advisory has been issued for a 73-year-old man with dementia.
Police are looking for Frederick Keys. He left his home in the 500 block of Pimlico around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and has not been seen since.
He is described as 5'6", weighing 140 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a Cardinals cap over a tan stocking cap, a black and white jacket and jeans.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.
