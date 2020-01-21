NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Police are searching for a missing elderly North County man who has dementia.
An Endangered Silver Advisory has been issued for Alvin Lyons, 70. Police say he left his home in the 2600 block of Farber around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and has not been compliant with his medicine routine.
Police say he has dementia and high blood pressure.
He is described as 5’6”, weighing 200 pounds, with gray hair, brown eyes, and wearing a tan zip up jacket, blue jeans and white tennis shows. Authorities say he has a faded tattoo on his left forearm.
Police believe he was last seen driving a black 2004 Ford Explorer with Missouri license plate number DD3-X2Y.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.