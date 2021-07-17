KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Police are searching for an 82-year-old man who went missing from a Kirkwood, Mo. nursing home early Saturday morning.
The search is on for Cornell Allmon. He is described as 6'4", weighing 136 pounds, with a slender build, brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a gray tee shirt and gray sweatpants. Police say he is diabetic and hard of hearing, and believe he walked away from Bethesda Dilworth, which is located in the 9600 block of Big Bend, around 4:00 a.m. Saturday.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to dial 911 immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.