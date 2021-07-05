WATERLOO, Ill. (KMOV.com) -
The search is on for Hannah G Hesterberg. She was last seen in the 4100 block of Hanover Road around 11:00 p.m. Saturday and is believed to be in the Dupo or Cahokia area.
She is described as 5'4", weighing 135 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sleeveless shirt with a dragon on it and jeans. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff at 618-939-8651.
