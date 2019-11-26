JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The search is on for four suspects after a vehicle that was stolen from Illinois was found in a Jefferson County street Tuesday morning.
Around 6:15 a.m., Sheriff Dave Marshak said there was a large police presence at Highway A near the Victoria Falls subdivision after a stolen vehicle and gun were found. Authorities said a deputy was patrolling the subdivision when he saw a vehicle parked in the middle of the street. The vehicle allegedly matched the description of one that drove away from an officer earlier and was stolen from Illinois.
Jefferson County authorities said three suspects jumped out of the vehicle and ran from the area. At the same time, a fourth suspect was seen driving away.
In a tweet, Sheriff Marshak shared a post eluding that a BMW was the one the fourth suspect was seen driving away in. That vehicle was reportedly stolen from The Falls at Little Creek on Highway A in Festus.
Deputies are searching the area for the three suspects who were believed to have ran into nearby woods and the fourth who drove from the area.
No other information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.