ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police are searching for a man and woman who they say robbed a victim inside Forest Park Monday morning.
A 29-year-old man pulled over in the 5100 block of Grand Drive around 10:45 a.m. Monday to inspect his car when he was approached by a man and woman. Police said the man pointed a gun at him and asked that he empty his pockets and leave the contents in his car.
The man then ordered the victim to run before both suspects tried to drive off in the victim’s car. However, because the victim had the keys, they did not go anywhere.
The victim then ran to 5300 Pershing to call police. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the car empty, with the victim’s belongings gone.
The first suspect is described as a black man, 30-35-years-old, 5’8”-5’9”, with a thin to average build, medium complexion, and wearing a dark grey pea coat and black hat.
The second suspect is described as a black woman, 24-25-years-old, 5’1”-5’2”, with a thin build, medium complexion, and wearing a dark tan coat, black hat and with chin-length black hair.
Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to call police.
