ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 2-year-old girl was shot in Ferguson while inside a car early Friday morning.
Officials with the Ferguson Police Department said a parent was driving a truck with the child inside and another man was driving a white or tan work van. Both cars were going south on Elizabeth Ave and then turned onto Bermuda.
Police believe the driver of the truck then tried to pass the van before the two cars collided.
The driver of the van then pulled on the side of the road and got out of his car in the 6100 block of Bermuda and started firing at the truck, hitting the 2-year-old.
The girl was taken to hospital in stable condition.
Police believe the driver of the van is a man in his 50s or 60s.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave anonymous tip.
Editor's note: Police originally said the incident happened in St. Louis City
