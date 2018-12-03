SUNSET HILLS (KMOV.com) - Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a payday loan store in Sunset Hills on Monday afternoon.
Surveillance cameras were rolling when the man walked into the Community Quick Cash location in the 10000 block of Watson Road and demanded money. He did not display a weapon.
He then left with an undisclosed amount of money. Police say he then drove east on Watson Road in black Nissan Sentra 4-door sedan that is missing the right front hubcap.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Sunset Hills police at 314-849-4400.
