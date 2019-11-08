OVERLAND, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police are searching for a man who they say robbed a US Bank inside the Schnucks in Overland in October.
The suspect approached the teller just after 11:30 a.m. and presented a note demanding money. Police said he implied he had a gun.
The suspect then left the store on foot and was last known by in the area of the Galleria.
The suspect is described as an African American man in his mid-30s to early 40s with short black hair, a mustache and goatee and thin build.
He was seen wearing a black polo shirt, gray undershirt, blue jeans, a tan Chicago Bulls hat with a flat bill and tinted sunglasses.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477, Overland police at 314-428-4760 or by submitting a tip to the P3 app.
All tips to CrimeStoppers are anonymous.
