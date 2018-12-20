WENTZVILLE (KMOV.com) - Police are searching for a suspect who broke into a home in Wentzville on Thursday.
The suspect broke into a home in the Bedford Falls subdivision.
He is described as a man in his late teens or early 20s, who was wearing a hat with pins, has facial hair and long hair in the back.
Police searched for him using a drove and during the search, used the drone to catch a suspect who allegedly chased a victim and fired shots at her.
