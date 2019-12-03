SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The search is on for a man police believe robbed three Metro East gas stations overnight.
The robber reportedly had an extended magazine gun when he entered the three gas stations. In each case, the suspect was described as wearing a black bandanna over his face and being armed with the same gun.
The targeted gas stations are located at 2400 N. Illinois Street in Swansea, 4590 N. Illinois Street in Swansea and 420 Carlyle Avenue in Belleville. The locations are about five miles from one another.
Police in Swansea said they believe the suspect got away with cash from the robberies.
No other information has been released.
