GLEN CARBON, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Police are searching for a man who they say knocked an elderly woman to the ground, robbed her and stole her car at a Walgreens in Glen Carbon, Illinois.
The incident happened at the Walgreens on Cottonwood Road around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday. The woman told officers the man stole her belongings, including her keys, from her and knocked her to the ground as she was walking into the store.
The victim suffered minor injuries and was treated by paramedics at the scene.
Police say the man then got into her gray Ford passenger car that has Illinois license plate number AG5501 and drove southbound on Route 159. The car was last spotted going west on I-270 near Granite City.
The suspect is described as a white man with slim build and was last seen wearing a black mask, black hooded sweatshirt and a white ball cap.
Anyone with information the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call police.
