O'FALLON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Police investigating after a woman was found set on fire Monday morning in O'Fallon, Illinois have named a person of interest in the case.
Police are looking for Andrew Montez McKissick, who is wanted for questioning regarding the investigation of the death of 35-year-old Sherry J. Billups. McKisseck is the husband of Billups.
McKisseck is believed to be driving a 1999-2002 Chevrolet Extended Cab truck with Illinois plates.
Police said the crime scene was located in an area near West Madison and Obernuefemann Road at 7:25 a.m. after a call for a vehicle fire. Police said they were on scene within two minutes.
Once on scene, officers found Billups on fire, and while immediately rendering aid, were unsuccessful in saving the woman's life.
News 4’s Emma Hogg was at Obernuefemann Road around 10:50 a.m. and saw a police vehicle blocking the roadway to traffic.
According to the O’Fallon Parks & Recreation Facebook page, the walking trail along Obernuefemann Road at the Family Sports Park was closed around 10:20 a.m. In addition, they said the east entrance/exit of the Family Sports Park is also closed until further notice.
Police are asking for anyone with information to contact detectives at 618-624-9589.
