ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police are searching for a missing St. Charles County man who they say requires immediate medical attention.
Authorities are looking for Dean Lairmore, 88. He is described as being 5’11”, weighing 210 pounds.
Police say he was last seen wearing blue pants, a blue plaid short sleeve shirt and suspenders.
He was last seen driving a 2014 dark silver Dodge Journey in the 1300 block of Clairmont Lane.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.
