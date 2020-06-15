A 5-year-old girl was hit by a car and killed in St. Louis City Monday evening, police say.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A 5-year-old girl was hit by a car and killed in St. Louis City Monday evening, police say.

Child hit by car Shulte and Park

The accident happened just after 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Shulte and Park, which is in the Walnut Park West neighborhood. The child was playing outside her home when she was hit.

The driver fled from the scene. Accident reconstruction crews are investigating.

Other information was not immediately known.

