BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Police are searching for the driver who struck and killed a pedestrian near DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton Monday night.
The accident happened in the the 12300 block of St. Charles Rock Road.
The driver fled the scene, police said.
Other information was not immediately known.
