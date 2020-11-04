JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police are searching for the driver of a refrigerated box truck who they say hit a squad car in Jefferson County before trying to run the officer off the road.
The driver struck a deputy near the intersection of Route MM and Highway 30 Wednesday afternoon. Police say the deputy then chased the truck north on Highway 30 towards St. Louis County.
Police say the driver then tried to run the officer off the road. The officer was not injured.
