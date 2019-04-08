FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police are searching for a suspect who they say shot two people inside a car in Ferguson Monday afternoon.
Police say two men were in a car near January Wabash Park when the spotted someone walking that they know. The two then started taking with the person and foot and got into an argument before the person on foot pulled out a gun and fired shots.
The shooting happened around 5:00 p.m.
The two victims then drove off. They were conscious and alert when they were taken to a hospital.
A police helicopter was called in to search for the suspect.
