ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The search is on for the person who is believed to have stolen several campaign signs for a Cottleville mayoral candidate.
St. Charles County police said a person driving a black SUV, possibly a GMC Yukon or Chevrolet Tahoe, stole a candidate’s campaign sign from the 5000 block of Highway N on April 2. The person is also believed to have stolen campaign signs for the same candidate from the 5200 block of Highway N, the 5300 block of 5th Street and other locations in Cottleville.
Anyone with information regarding the suspected thief is encouraged to call Det. Anderson at 636-949-3000 ext. 2523 or the police department’s tip line at 636-949-3002.
