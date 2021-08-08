KMOVGeneric_ Deadly Accident - Red

FERGSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Authorities are looking for a car that they say is connected to a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred in Ferguson, Mo. Saturday night.

A man was trying to cross Chambers Road near Coppinger Drive just before 11:00 p.m. when he was hit by a car. The driver fled the scene in a grey or tan four-door car, possibly an older model Ford Taurus with heavy front end damage, police say. The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the car is asked to call Ferguson police.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.