FERGSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Authorities are looking for a car that they say is connected to a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred in Ferguson, Mo. Saturday night.
A man was trying to cross Chambers Road near Coppinger Drive just before 11:00 p.m. when he was hit by a car. The driver fled the scene in a grey or tan four-door car, possibly an older model Ford Taurus with heavy front end damage, police say. The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the car is asked to call Ferguson police.
