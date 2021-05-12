JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Investigators have released photos of the suspect's vehicle in connection to a deadly shooting at a Sonic in Jennings mid-April.
Officials with the St. Louis County Police Department said 29-year-old Marshall Frenchie was found shot in the driver seat of a car at the Sonic in the 8400 block of Lucas and Hunt just before 9 p.m. on April 14. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
News 4 crews saw a car with multiple gunshots outside the Sonic. Nearly a month later, police released photos of a gray Toyota Camry seen fleeing from the shooting. The Camry, which is believed an older model year between 200-2006, had dark tinted windows, and an unknown State of Missouri temporary plate on the back.
The car had damage to the lower trim on the front passenger side, police said.
The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons Unit is handling the investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call investigators directly at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
